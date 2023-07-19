@JeremyECrawford If a mount takes the Dodge actions while preforming a flyby with it's rider, does attacks towards rider also have disadvantage? PH pg. 198 "In either case, if the mount provokes an opportunity
attack while you’re on it, the attacker can target you
or the mount."
— Tony (@MontezA88) November 8, 2018
The rules on mounted combat make no changes to how the Dodge action works, so it works as normal in mounted combat, affecting only the creature who took that action. #DnD https://t.co/wwVBdgVQs6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018