@JeremyECrawford If a Barbarian/Druid character uses Wild Shape while raging, does their rage damage bonus apply to their attacks? What about with animals like a Poisonous Snake where the animal's attack bonus appears to be Dexterity-based? — Tyler Kamstra (@TylerKamstra) November 8, 2018

The barbarian's Rage feature doesn't require you to be in a certain form for it to work. And the bonus it grants to damage rolls does requires the melee weapon attack to use Strength. #DnD https://t.co/iwTnESOgN6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018

That being said, don't things like Polymorph specify that you lose class features? — Vincent Smith (@DichotomusPrime) November 8, 2018