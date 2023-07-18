If a Barbarian/Druid character uses Wild Shape while raging, does their rage damage bonus apply to their attacks?

If a Barbarian/Druid character uses Wild Shape while raging, does their rage damage bonus apply to their attacks?

    • John Preis says:

      Barbarian Rage damage applies to any melee weapon attack damage roll (not just a melee attack roll with a weapon, which is for example a distinction for Paladin’s using Divine Strike) that uses STR. They can use their fists, for instance, not just weapons. (A weapon attack roll is a mechanical process that may or may not be made with a weapon; an attack roll that specifically cites using a weapon — Divine Strike example — is a further clarifier for “x” feature; BR DMG doesn’t have that qualifier.) So wildshape forms that use claws, bites, etc, can apply, so long as the character is using STR for the modifier.

