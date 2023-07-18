@JeremyECrawford If a Barbarian/Druid character uses Wild Shape while raging, does their rage damage bonus apply to their attacks? What about with animals like a Poisonous Snake where the animal's attack bonus appears to be Dexterity-based?
— Tyler Kamstra (@TylerKamstra) November 8, 2018
The barbarian's Rage feature doesn't require you to be in a certain form for it to work.
And the bonus it grants to damage rolls does requires the melee weapon attack to use Strength. #DnD https://t.co/iwTnESOgN6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018
That being said, don't things like Polymorph specify that you lose class features?
— Vincent Smith (@DichotomusPrime) November 8, 2018
Class feature X doesn't require you to be in a certain form to use it.
Spell Y changes your form and prevents you from using class features.
You therefore don't get to use class feature X while you're under the effects of spell Y.
D&D is a game of exceptions. #DnD https://t.co/AfrYA1SYmc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018
3 thoughts on “If a Barbarian/Druid character uses Wild Shape while raging, does their rage damage bonus apply to their attacks?”
The barbarian rage damage applies to weapon damage rolls only
Beast attacks typically include the phrase “Melee Weapon Attack”, so that’s OK.
Barbarian Rage damage applies to any melee weapon attack damage roll (not just a melee attack roll with a weapon, which is for example a distinction for Paladin’s using Divine Strike) that uses STR. They can use their fists, for instance, not just weapons. (A weapon attack roll is a mechanical process that may or may not be made with a weapon; an attack roll that specifically cites using a weapon — Divine Strike example — is a further clarifier for “x” feature; BR DMG doesn’t have that qualifier.) So wildshape forms that use claws, bites, etc, can apply, so long as the character is using STR for the modifier.