Storm King’s Thunder: using two of the rangers listed on pg. 71 They are described as Scouts…

@JeremyECrawford I am running Storm King's Thunder for the first time for my players. I am using the two of the rangers listed on pg. 71 as extra muscle and guides. They are described as Scouts. Does this mean that there stats are from pg. 350 of the MM? Thanks!

In a D&D adventure, the name of a monster/NPC is boldface if you're meant to use the stat block with that name in the "Monster Manual" or another specified place.

See "Running the Adventure" in the intro of "Storm King's Thunder" and other adventures for more information. #DnD https://t.co/qsoxy3jj2t

