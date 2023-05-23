@JeremyECrawford When you cast Suggestion do you actually have to speak the suggestion aloud? How does that interact with Awakened Mind and Subtle Spell? #DnD
The suggestion spell requires its magical suggestion to be audible and understandable to its target.
The spell's verbal component is a different utterance. #DnD
So no silent suggestion even for sorc ?
Subtle Spell affects only the verbal/somatic components of a spell. It has no effect on any other sounds or gestures the spell requires. #DnD
So instead of “Homina Homina! Go jump in a lake!” All you hear is “Go jump in a lake!”