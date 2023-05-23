@JeremyECrawford When you cast Suggestion do you actually have to speak the suggestion aloud? How does that interact with Awakened Mind and Subtle Spell? #DnD

The suggestion spell requires its magical suggestion to be audible and understandable to its target.

The spell's verbal component is a different utterance. #DnD https://t.co/C9phZJ0ml2

