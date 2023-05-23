Would Detect Magic detect Spell Scrolls or Wizard Spellbooks?

Would it detect Spell Scrolls or Wizard Spellbooks? They don’t have active magic on them. How about a Magical sword w/ +1 property?

A spell scroll, a +1 weapon, and anything else in the magic item section of the "Dungeon Master's Guide" is a magic item.

A spellbook is not a magic item.

So a page of a Spellbook that has Chromatic Orb on it is vastly different from a Spell scroll of Chromatic Orb.

A spell scroll contains the magic needed to power the spell written on the scroll.

A spellbook doesn't contain such magic. The spellbook's wizard supplies the magic. #DnD https://t.co/ia261QXGuv

