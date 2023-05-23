Does hitting an undead with Blackrazor resolve normally and then apply the Devour Soul feature?

@JeremyECrawford Does hitting an undead with Blackrazor resolve normally (i.e. do its damage) and then apply the Devour Soul feature, or does it do the Devour Soul feature instead of normally resolving the attack? — Eric Green (@quadhund) April 9, 2018

If Blackrazor deals damage to a creature, the Devour Soul property then triggers if the creature is reduced to 0 hit points. That's damage as normal, then soul chomping! #DnD https://t.co/A9eIpiOsDA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 11, 2018

I was more interested in the last paragraph of Devour Soul's interaction which appears to trigger on each hit, but it sounds like you do damage and then the effects, due to the target being undead, kick in. — Eric Green (@quadhund) April 11, 2018