Please help! My friend swears that RAI, ALL cantrips can be cast as a bonus action, regardless of actual casting time.I tried telling him the rule is if you cast a spell using your BA,you can only cast a cantrip as your standard. Who has the right interpretation?No rule says any cantrip can be cast as a bonus action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 4, 2018
4 thoughts on “My friend swears that RAI, ALL cantrips can be cast as a bonus action!”
This is a cantrip that can be casted by bonus action BUT this is a specific thing,
not a thing that touches any other cantrip of any other class or archetype
In addition, you learn the Spare the Dying cantrip, which doesn’t count against the number of cleric cantrips you know. For you, it has a range of 30 feet, and you can cast it as a bonus action.
Sorry, forgot to put description in. Its the Grave cleric archetype option
Read that as: mostly cantrips are caster by a bonus action. In some specific cases where there are specific cantrips/archetypes/classes wording says “you can cast x as a bonus action” then in that particular case you can.
ALL cantrips in general can not be casted via bonus action because, like Jeremy says no rule says so.
Read that as: mostly cantrips are caster by a bonus action.* main action, sorry
Its 38C in there I misused it