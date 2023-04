@JeremyECrawford when using flaming sphere do you need line of effect/line of sight to the location you're moving it to as a bonus action? Thanks!

The text of the flaming sphere spell explains how the sphere interacts with barriers, creatures, and pits as it rolls around. As the caster, you don't have to see where you move it. #DnD https://t.co/lfekLsYuNI

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018