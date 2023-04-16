Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is the book with the gender fluid elves, right?

Dragon Talk is off this week (#BlameTito) but join us at 4pm PT for the debut of Mordenkainen’s Mayhem!

This week @cccakesss & @adamofadventure control powerful demons and devils from Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes in the Blood War bracket! Watch live on http://twitch.tv/dnd This is the book with the gender fluid elves, right? — SnarkyArts (@SnarkyArts) March 20, 2018

In D&D, you can make any character gender-fluid; no rules are associated with gender. In contrast, "Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes" gives more information about the blessed elves who have the ability to physically change their sex, the way all elves originally could. #DnD https://t.co/fTcjspo5MJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 20, 2018

Divorcing mechanics from gender is crucial! Providing lore on gender-fluid elves, and thus narratively including fluidity into official canon is super rad. #biggertent I think what Jeremy is getting at here is that certain elves are more like sex-fluid. Genderfluidity isn't a magical thing. Any person can be genderfluid/genderqueer. Physically changing your body at will is a very fey & elven thing! — James J. Haeck (@jamesjhaeck) March 20, 2018

No magic is required to be gender-fluid or genderqueer. If it is required, I'm seeing magic in my life every day! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 20, 2018

just gonna point out it’s kinda unfortunate that this lore comes in a book whose title implies it contains entirely hostile entitiesThis lore was introduced in the Player's Handbook. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 20, 2018

Jeremy is correct – and it’s important to note that sex fluidity for hormones and physical structure is unrelated to basic genderfluidity.

Signed: a genderfluid nonbinary-masculine person who can’t just magically change my body after a long nap. You’re welcome! 💜 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2018





