Are the magic item tables on Xanathar’s Guide intended for a certain number of PCs?

Hello, @JeremyECrawford ! Got a #dnd5e #question concerning my Christmas present Xanathar's Guide 😉: Are the magic item tables on page 135 intended for a certain number of PCs? Can't find the assumed number anywhere. Thx a lot in advance! Have a great 2018! — phiL0co (@phiL0co) January 5, 2018

Funny that there’s so many monsters published that are straight up immune to Fighters and Rogues, then, since they’re expected to never acquire magical weapons. The section I referred to in Xanathar's Guide to Everything addresses that very issue. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

Oh absolutely, I run for a group of 9 players and am often accused of being a bit stingy with items. Having some kind of benchmark to set expectations against would be handy, but could quickly turn into a stick to beat the DM with I suppose. The magic item section in Xanathar's Guide gives you clear benchmarks for a campaign. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

So would the assumption be that a campaign with more players would have fewer items per capita? I appreciate that a lot of the assumptions in the game break down when there are more than 5 or 6 players! — Tom Gielty (@GieltyTom) January 5, 2018

Treasure is a DM-controlled campaign tool. It's not an expected part of a character's progression. More PCs can mean fewer items per person, unless the DM wants to give out more items. See "Are Magic Items Necessary in a Campaign?" in Xanathar's Guide for more information. #DnD https://t.co/ia5MLduCxq — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

In parts I agree, in parts I disagree (as a GM and player of 30 years play exp). Usually players expect that if one character gets an item at least in a "big part of the story" all characters get an item. Does not need in the same evening, but GMs should even it out. — Steffen Häuser (@MagicSN1) January 6, 2018

The treasure rules assume a typical campaign (levels 1–20) generates 100 magic items—a mix of consumables and permanent items. Unless your party has more than 100 people in it, everyone has a chance to get something. See Xanathar’s Guide for more info. #DnD https://t.co/ddvfJD0U2o — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 6, 2018