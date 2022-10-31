So I was looking over the Echo Knight… it seems it’s built more for melee characters. So when the echo makes an attack is it with the weapon you have equipped or can your echo have different weapons of yours? E.G. if I have my bow out, can I still make an attack of opportunity with my bow or can my Echo have my swords out?

You follow all the normal rules for making Opportunity Attacks, you can just do so from the echo’s space. Your echo is an image of you. If you’re holding a bow, it looks like it’s holding a bow.

You can make Opportunity Attacks with unarmed strikes or improvised weapons.

