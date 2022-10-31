@JeremyECrawford @matthewmercer @Dan_Dillon_1 Is the Pride Silk Outfit actually armor? As in you need Light Armor Proficiency to wear it? Or would anyone (i.e. Sorcerers and Wizards) be able to and still benefit from the improved AC without any drawbacks? — nerdimmersion (@nerdimmersion) April 6, 2020

In Explorer's Guide to Wildemount, a pride silk outfit is not armor. It's clothing that gives you an AC calculation if you're not wearing armor. #DnD https://t.co/zG5NqmxoM9 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 6, 2020

So does it stack with Mage Armor? — love, steveo (@ravenwing263) April 6, 2020

In D&D, Armor Class calculations don't stack. For example, if one feature lets you calculate your AC as 11 + your Dexterity modifier and another lets you calculate it as 13 + your Dexterity modifier, you have to pick which one to use. You don't get both. #DnD https://t.co/mdg9q71Ag4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 6, 2020