@JeremyECrawford When splashing oil on someone, is it autohit in melee range, or do you still have to make an attack roll?
— Etan Falu (@BerrickLune) April 25, 2018
Whether you're trying to splash oil on someone or hurl a flask of oil at them, you need to make a ranged attack, as described in the text on oil (PH, 152). #DnD https://t.co/RxxQmGFtCS
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 25, 2018
Thank you for this clarification. I literally joined just to be able to ask questions like this. Thank you for interacting with your players! my pleasure! And welcome aboard!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 25, 2018
One thought on “When splashing oil on someone, is it autohit in melee range?”
To be clear to readers who may be unaware, this means the attack roll in melee is at disadvantage due to being a ranged attack. That is, unless the attacker with oil has the crossbow expert feat, I believe.