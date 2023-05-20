@JeremyECrawford When splashing oil on someone, is it autohit in melee range, or do you still have to make an attack roll? — Etan Falu (@BerrickLune) April 25, 2018

Whether you're trying to splash oil on someone or hurl a flask of oil at them, you need to make a ranged attack, as described in the text on oil (PH, 152). #DnD https://t.co/RxxQmGFtCS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 25, 2018