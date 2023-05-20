Can a Level 6 College of Swords Bard utilize the +10 movement by moving 30 feet…

One thought on “Can a Level 6 College of Swords Bard utilize the +10 movement by moving 30 feet…

  1. tideoftime says:

    Another instance where JC’s response (the initial one) *didn’t* properly address the issue at hand and only served to provide further misunderstanding… even though the question, as phrased/presented, made it clear what the issue was: do you have to attack *before* moving (at all; that is, before any movement, the Attack Action must occur first) in order to use that bardic ability(?). These are the moments when/where his critics are completely on-point.

