Can you explain the relationship of the Rogues “Reliable talent” and “Expertise”?

@JeremyECrawford can you direct me to something that better explains the relationship of the Rogues “reliable talent” and “Expertise”?
It is: Roll (min. of 10) plus double proficiency and modifiers?
Or
Is it: roll plus proficiency and modifiers can’t be < 10? pic.twitter.com/tY6yscJxks
— Garner Mack Goode (@GarnerMGoode) April 10, 2018
When a D&D rule refers to rolling a number on a die, the rule means the number on the die. For example, rolling a 9 on a d20 means the number 9 on the die. In contrast, an ability check, a saving throw, or an attack roll includes the die roll and any relevant modifiers. #DnD https://t.co/a54jt7uRYx
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 10, 2018
basically if you have +6 in the roll u can only rolls 16's as a minimum (does reliable talent include rolls of 1?)
— Lord Neto (@Lord_Neto_) April 10, 2018
Reliable Talent applies when you roll a 9 or lower on the d20 for a qualifying ability check. The rule really means 9 or lower.
Remember that rolling a 1 or 20 for an ability check has no special effect; 1 isn't automatic failure, and 20 isn't automatic success. #DnD https://t.co/D0q9jvCy5j
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 10, 2018