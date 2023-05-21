Can you explain the relationship of the Rogues “Reliable talent” and “Expertise”?

@JeremyECrawford can you direct me to something that better explains the relationship of the Rogues “reliable talent” and “Expertise”?

It is: Roll (min. of 10) plus double proficiency and modifiers?

Or

Is it: roll plus proficiency and modifiers can’t be < 10? pic.twitter.com/tY6yscJxks

— Garner Mack Goode (@GarnerMGoode) April 10, 2018