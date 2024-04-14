When Mystra returned, was there a sudden surge of magical force throughout the Forgotten Realms?

When Mystra returned, was there a sudden surge of magical force throughout the realm? Like wild magic?
— Peter Saumur (@Stitched) August 13, 2017
I suspect there were lots of wizards partying like it was 1369. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/UUtL89dQEc
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 13, 2017
Did Mystra return? I had thought that she remained dead and the magic of Faerun just kinda settled out to a useable state again
— Braxton (@LValdus) August 13, 2017
You, sir, have some catchin' up to do. #wotcstaff https://t.co/3l4cuV6snU
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 13, 2017