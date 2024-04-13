Szass Tam, Larloch, Manshoon: which is most evil, most powerful spellcaster?

Szass Tam, Larloch, Manshoon: Which is most evil, most powerful (politically), and which is the strongest spellcaster?Depends entirely on when in the unfolding history of the Realms you're thinking/speaking of. All three have grown in spellcasting power… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

…over time, obviously. Larloch has been the most powerful by far for many centuries, but prefers to operate behind the scenes and keep… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

…aloof from "society," so you could say he is the least powerful politically because he chooses to be. Which Manshoon? And for Szass Tam.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

…and Manshoon, the "when" matters a lot.

As for most evil, that, too, depends on your own definition and judgment. Which is why "most"/… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

best/worst/strongest rankings are usually so subjective as to be nigh-worthless. My classic response to this (and versions of it have been.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

…asked SO many times since 1978, if you include my home campaign players, is "whoever seems so, in unfolding play." If you're asking as… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017