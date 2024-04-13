Szass Tam, Larloch, Manshoon: which is most evil, most powerful spellcaster?

Szass Tam, Larloch, Manshoon:
Which is most evil, most powerful (politically), and which is the strongest spellcaster?Depends entirely on when in the unfolding history of the Realms you're thinking/speaking of. All three have grown in spellcasting power…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017
…over time, obviously. Larloch has been the most powerful by far for many centuries, but prefers to operate behind the scenes and keep…
…aloof from "society," so you could say he is the least powerful politically because he chooses to be. Which Manshoon? And for Szass Tam..
…and Manshoon, the "when" matters a lot.
As for most evil, that, too, depends on your own definition and judgment. Which is why "most"/…
best/worst/strongest rankings are usually so subjective as to be nigh-worthless. My classic response to this (and versions of it have been..
…asked SO many times since 1978, if you include my home campaign players, is "whoever seems so, in unfolding play." If you're asking as…
…a DM, you decide. And then watch your players change things, as play unfolds. ;}
