@ChrisPerkinsDnD My players are throwing a tiki party as a trap for an NPC. What's the Forgotten Realms' Hawaii equivalent? Chult stuff?
— TRASHMAMMAL (@DonovanGentry) July 26, 2017
The tortles who live on the Snout of Omgar (in Chult) have been known to throw some wild beach parties. #wotcstaff https://t.co/hE2ylxNEYB
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 26, 2017
Beware any liquid they offer you in a half-coconut shell. Unless the top of your head is firmly screwed on.(Hence wizards' tall pointy hats)
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 26, 2017