@ChrisPerkinsDnD My players are throwing a tiki party as a trap for an NPC. What's the Forgotten Realms' Hawaii equivalent? Chult stuff? — TRASHMAMMAL (@DonovanGentry) July 26, 2017

The tortles who live on the Snout of Omgar (in Chult) have been known to throw some wild beach parties. #wotcstaff https://t.co/hE2ylxNEYB — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 26, 2017