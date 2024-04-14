is an Eldritch Knight fighter magic enough to be a Cormyrean War Wizard?I've always imagined most war wizards were evokers or abjurers myself
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 3, 2017
The Crown of Cormyr attaches Crown agents to the Wizards of War as errand-runners, bodyguards, and to watch what they're up to. Your…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 3, 2017
…Eldritch Knight would be a GREAT fit for such a role. And to commoners/outlanders might well be introduced as a "War Wizard." Or not. ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 3, 2017