in FR, would farming yields on an acre of land be comparable to modern yields? if not, how much less?; percent wise…?Heh. Realms farmers think of natural cycles (up and down over the years) not percentages. "Efficiency" for them is enough to feed …
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017
…themselves, bank seeds etc for next year's crop, and have some left over to sell. Y'see, when you say "modern yields," I think: WHERE?…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017
…they're comparable to what little good arable temperate land is left that's farmed with manure and "hand ploughing." They're a lot less..
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017
…than hydroponic or mechanized large scale monocrop. But suffer less failures from drought, etc because the planting is more patchwork…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017
…and the land healthier because less clearance of water-retaining bush. Less chasing high price crops, more built-in sustainability. So…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017
…hard to answer your question without knowing what you're thinking of re. "modern yields." Very few folk in the Realms go hungry except…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017
…when wars have destroyed crops and looted granaries, or in the depths of winter.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017