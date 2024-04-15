in FR, would farming yields on an acre of land be comparable to modern yields? if not, how much less?; percent wise…?Heh. Realms farmers think of natural cycles (up and down over the years) not percentages. "Efficiency" for them is enough to feed … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017

…themselves, bank seeds etc for next year's crop, and have some left over to sell. Y'see, when you say "modern yields," I think: WHERE?… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017

…they're comparable to what little good arable temperate land is left that's farmed with manure and "hand ploughing." They're a lot less.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017

…than hydroponic or mechanized large scale monocrop. But suffer less failures from drought, etc because the planting is more patchwork… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017

…and the land healthier because less clearance of water-retaining bush. Less chasing high price crops, more built-in sustainability. So… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017

…hard to answer your question without knowing what you're thinking of re. "modern yields." Very few folk in the Realms go hungry except… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017