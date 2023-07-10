@JeremyECrawford When Divine Strike says "weapon strikes" is that flavor text or does it mean you can't use it with an Unarmed Strike? 1 — Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) October 11, 2018

When Divine Strike says "weapon strikes," it means weapon strikes. #DnD https://t.co/9xgGtWFd0B — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 11, 2018

So to be clear (because lawd knows it needs to be chrystal) that's a no on Unarmed Divine Strike? — Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) October 11, 2018

Unarmed strikes aren't weapons. If a rule refers to you using a weapon, that means something other than an unarmed strike. #DnD https://t.co/qrJp3w94TP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 11, 2018

However, do you find anything unbalancing in allowing it? — John Appleton (@jaa0109) October 11, 2018

You're unlikely to break the game if you use unarmed strikes with features designed for weapons, but some unintended consequences might arise, since we didn't design those features to be used with your body. And we like to avoid encroaching too much on the monk's domain. #DnD https://t.co/opRGejk7Wx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 11, 2018

In particular, Divine Smite gives +1d8 damage per hit, and flurry of blows allows for +2 attacks per round; a Monk/Paladin can therefore trigger than +1d8 up to 4 times per round, rather than the 2 from Extra Attack (or 3, with two-weapon fighting) — Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) October 11, 2018

The tweet below is a great example of the sort of unintended consequence you get in D&D if you ignore rules that say "weapon" and use your body instead. #DnD https://t.co/YrDWtS40f0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2018

That implies Stunning Strike cannot be used on an unarmed strike, which does not seem like the correct result. — Rob Wallis (@ghezbora) October 12, 2018

The rule on unarmed strikes specifically states that they can be used to make a weapon attack (a process). They still don't count as a weapon (an object). #DnD https://t.co/xIA2w6hYh3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2018

That is poor word choice that leads to the confusion. A weapon attack implies use of a weapon, especially with unarmed strike as a separate phrase. If an unarmed strike counts as a weapon attack, it implies the unarmed strike is also a weapon. This is how English works.That is indeed how English works, which is why the rule on unarmed strikes clarifies that these non-weapons can be used to make weapon attacks. The exception is explicit. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2018

I’m not arguing your ruling, I’m just saying peoples confusion in this area is justified and using less confusing language in future editions would be helpful to avoid this confusion. I agree. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2018

Unarmed strikes are not considered weapons, even though they are considered weapon strikes. Unarmed strikes can be used to make weapon attacks. "Weapon attack" is a rules term, just as "spell attack" is a rule term. "Weapon strike" is just English. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2018

So a “weapon strike” requires a weapon but a “weapon attack” can be unarmed? That is… unintuitive… That's why the rule on unarmed strikes points out this exception. It's not something you'd expect, but the rules say, "Go for it!" — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2018

Okay, this has been confusing me for a long time and I’m still not 100% clear, so I’ll ask it right out: Can Stunning Strike trigger off of an unarmed melee attack? Yep. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2018

wait what? but unarmed strike is listed in on weapons table as a simple melee weapon on PHB 149. And if it isn't a simple melee weapon do monks (or anyone else) never get prof bonus for unarmed attack rolls? — Teao (@Questionor) October 12, 2018