Potions, spell scrolls: I understand how they work and how they can be crafted.
Scroll (of protection, DMG p199): who makes these? Where do they come from?
— TheBartonManor (@TheBartonManor) October 12, 2018
You can make a scroll of protection using the crafting rules in the "Dungeon Master's Guide" (p. 128) or "Xanathar's Guide to Everything" (p. 128). Anyone who can make magic items can make such scrolls. #DnD https://t.co/OZBTuXZQd6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2018