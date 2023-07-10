Do eladrin player characters count as fey for spells like Detect/Dispel/Protection from Evil and Good?

@mikemearls @SageAdviceDnD @JeremyECrawford Do eladrin player characters count as fey like they do in MToF for spells like Detect/Dispel/Protection from Evil and Good?

Playable elves are humanoid. Some of their kin are fey.

The playable eladrin in "Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes" are an elf subrace and are therefore humanoid. If they had a different creature type, they would have a trait that said so. #DnD https://t.co/ySU1DWu6OC

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 15, 2018