Hey @JeremyECrawford can the Revised-Ranger take any Ranger Subclass? Or were the ones in XGTE designed for the PHB Ranger class? Or doesn't matter? 🙂

Subclasses in official products are designed for the game's official classes.

Unearthed Arcana material isn't official. If you'd like to use UA content with official options, go for it! It's all essentially homebrew. #DnD https://t.co/s2DGQUjVC2

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2018