@LeMarcSharma @JeremyECrawfordCasting Lighting Bolt, hitting 3 creatures and using Destructive Wrath. Does it max the dmg for 1 or all 3? all 3
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 9, 2016
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford What's the reasoning behind not capping Destructive Wrath (hence best blasting feat.?) but capping Overchannel?
— Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) June 9, 2016
Destructive Wrath is limited by Channel Divinity uses. Overchannel is a press-your-luck feature with no limit. #DnD https://t.co/kTQVPEuNtZ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 10, 2016