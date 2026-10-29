Can a creature who is immune to bludgeoning damage fall from any height unharmed?

@JeremyECrawford can a creature who is immune to bludgeoning damage, say a wereraven, fall from any height unharmed? — John Hayden (@realJohnHayden) June 9, 2016

A wereraven is immune to bludgeoning damage from a nonmagical/nonsilvered attack. Falling isn't an attack. #DnD https://t.co/IP2cpmQZJI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2016

@JeremyECrawford so if a boulder falls on a Werebear by accident, they die, but if I hit them with a boulder they take no damage!?!?! — Devon (@Nannrz) June 10, 2016

Fantasy is filled with symbolism. In a fight, only the extraordinary can harm a lycanthrope. It's not physics. #DnD https://t.co/G2dFXsbPI8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 10, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @FWesSchneider @Nannrz There is nothing extraordinary about falling. You can see things falling around you all the time — Nemo (@0mn1ss14h) June 10, 2016