Can a creature who is immune to bludgeoning damage fall from any height unharmed?

@JeremyECrawford can a creature who is immune to bludgeoning damage, say a wereraven, fall from any height unharmed?
— John Hayden (@realJohnHayden) June 9, 2016
A wereraven is immune to bludgeoning damage from a nonmagical/nonsilvered attack. Falling isn't an attack. #DnD https://t.co/IP2cpmQZJI
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2016
@JeremyECrawford so if a boulder falls on a Werebear by accident, they die, but if I hit them with a boulder they take no damage!?!?!
— Devon (@Nannrz) June 10, 2016
Fantasy is filled with symbolism. In a fight, only the extraordinary can harm a lycanthrope. It's not physics. #DnD https://t.co/G2dFXsbPI8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 10, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @FWesSchneider @Nannrz There is nothing extraordinary about falling. You can see things falling around you all the time
— Nemo (@0mn1ss14h) June 10, 2016
@0mn1ss14h @FWesSchneider @Nannrz Indeed. But I was talking only about fights. The resistance is situational on purpose.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 10, 2016