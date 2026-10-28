Multiclass Fighter/Monk: would the scimitar count as a monk weapon?

@KirillHarchev Multiclass Fighter / Monk – would the scimitar (1-handed + finesse) count as a monk weapon for purposes of Martial Arts? only if included specifically on the monk class's list. That said, any d6 melee weapon works fine

@KirillHarchevContradiction here: scimitar is d6 melee so it’s fine by your judgement, but not on monk list. Am I right to consider it counts? yes – that's mainly an issue of flavor and history.

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 11, 2016