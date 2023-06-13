What’s the in-house opinion about options from Sword Coast Adventure’s Guide that weren’t put in Xanathar’s?

what’s the in-house opinion about spells and character options from Sword Coast Adventure’s Guide that weren’t put in Xanathar’s? Were they considered too specific, niche, or thematic with the setting or was it because of power issues or something else?We chose things from the SCAG to put in "Xanathar's Guide" that we wanted to make available for play in the entire D&D multiverse. Other things in SCAG we're happy to leave in the Forgotten Realms, for which they were designed.

