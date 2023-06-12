Does War Magic cannot trigger Eldritch Strike on typical turns with only movement, 1 action and 1 bonus action?

Eldritch Knight's Eldritch Strike specifically only works on the EK's own spells. So was it by design that (Improved) War Magic cannot trigger Eldritch Strike on typical turns with only movement, 1 action and 1 bonus action?

When the fighter's Eldritch Strike is activated, its benefit lasts until the end of your next turn, which means the feature is designed to benefit you at some point in that time frame. #DnD https://t.co/sEB1HVMspr

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2018