Why are beholders immune to the prone condition?

Why are beholders immune to the prone condition?

  1. Brad_nm says:

    You could roll a beholder so it’s main eye is pointing down. It would have to consciously roll/levitate it’s self back around, just like if a PC was getting back up. I think a beholder should be able to be knocked prone, it lets the PC’s become inventive.

    • Joshua Barbeau says:

      You assume a Beholder can’t be knocked prone merely because it hovers in the air? No no no, my friend. Beholders are immune to the prone condition because their paranoid multifaceted minds will have predicted that you might try to knock them prone every time, and will always account for it so as to make the action impossible.

