Then why are beholders immune to the prone condition?
— Austin Ballard (@TrueAbelhawk) May 10, 2018
D&D is a game of exceptions. Almost everything in the game can be knocked prone, yet we say beholders are immune to the prone condition. Exceptions help create storytelling texture and surprise. #DnD https://t.co/9gMFG7ydiX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 10, 2018
It’s a laser balloon. #wotcstaff https://t.co/bunGpcYKIP
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 11, 2018
Follow up… can a Gelatinous cube be knocked prone?
— Alex (Tarus) (@Hannah_364) May 11, 2018
See the Monster Manual, page 242. #wotcstaff https://t.co/sNv0uuFrK6
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 11, 2018
2 thoughts on “Why are beholders immune to the prone condition?”
You could roll a beholder so it’s main eye is pointing down. It would have to consciously roll/levitate it’s self back around, just like if a PC was getting back up. I think a beholder should be able to be knocked prone, it lets the PC’s become inventive.
You assume a Beholder can’t be knocked prone merely because it hovers in the air? No no no, my friend. Beholders are immune to the prone condition because their paranoid multifaceted minds will have predicted that you might try to knock them prone every time, and will always account for it so as to make the action impossible.