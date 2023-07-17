Somewhat tangentially, what would the damage type of crushing ocean depths be? Was brainstorming potential water magics and this was an unexpected sticking point.
— Exen with the Big Dork Energy (@exentrik137) November 8, 2018
When I'm the DM and need to improvise a damage type, I consider the composition of whatever is dealing the damage. In the case of massive amounts of water crushing you, I'd pick bludgeoning damage. #DnD https://t.co/dsPMCwMvac
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018