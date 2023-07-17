Somewhat tangentially, what would the damage type of crushing ocean depths be? Was brainstorming potential water magics and this was an unexpected sticking point.

When I'm the DM and need to improvise a damage type, I consider the composition of whatever is dealing the damage. In the case of massive amounts of water crushing you, I'd pick bludgeoning damage. #DnD https://t.co/dsPMCwMvac

