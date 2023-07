@JeremyECrawford Do Drow PCs know Undercommon? What about the Drow Sign Language? RAW it doesn't look like it.

The races presented in the "Player's Handbook" know the languages in their language entries.

A monstrous member of a race has no bearing on how a playable member of that race works. #DnD https://t.co/CYjCSHw7SL

