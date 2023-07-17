Do I need to read the entire book to run an official adventure, or are there key things that would be enough to work with? #DnD @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford

Getting ready to run an official D&D adventure? It's helpful but not required to read it all beforehand. Start by reading these bits:

– The book's introduction

– The part of the adventure the party is likely to visit

– Any stat blocks you expect to use

Otherwise, wing it! #DnD https://t.co/gYNobvaoPB

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018