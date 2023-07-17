Do I need to read the entire book to run an official adventure, or are there key things that would be enough to work with? #DnD @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford
— Chris (@Chrisjcxa) October 27, 2018
Getting ready to run an official D&D adventure? It's helpful but not required to read it all beforehand. Start by reading these bits:
– The book's introduction
– The part of the adventure the party is likely to visit
– Any stat blocks you expect to use
Otherwise, wing it! #DnD https://t.co/gYNobvaoPB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018
But I mean if you DO obsessively read every word and make flowcharts, I mean, that's normal too right Mr. Crawford?
— Jon Sawatsky (@JonSawatsky) October 27, 2018
When it comes to the amount of adventure prep you do, follow your bliss! However much time you spend, don't let it become a chore. This is meant to be a fun hobby. Do only as much as you enjoy. #DnD https://t.co/2QqUqZ4MMb
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018