A blinded Character wants to use Create Bonfire on a target…

@JeremyECrawford a blinded Character wants to use Create Bonfire (5 ft radius) on a target. They know the general area but not exact location of the target. The RAW on blind spellcasting impact this bc there’s no attack roll. Do you have a ruling?
— D&D Character Lab 🦃 (@dndcharacterlab) November 8, 2018
The create bonfire spell says you must see the location where you create the bonfire. If you can't see, you don't fulfill that requirement. #DnD https://t.co/TG2vZCQApl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018