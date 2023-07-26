@JeremyECrawford what was the design choice in letting low level, paladins be able to cure lycantropy and other big scary diseases?
In D&D, lycanthropy is a curse, not a disease. #DnD https://t.co/s77rGgSJ2N
it’s still a good point though, all low level Paladins have miracle-working abilities. level 1 druids can feed 20 people per day at the cost of only their spell slots. is the idea that even a level 1 of any class are still fairly rare?
In our D&D world building, we assume that few members of a population have any class levels. That assumption is behind how we built most of the NPCs in the "Monster Manual" and in our other books. #DnD https://t.co/sMuKnRBVLb
This is what I always assumed. By virtue of having at least one class level, even a starter PC is something beyond the average citizen (i.e. an NPC with no specific class levels) in terms of skill, right?
In D&D, the average person on the street is represented by the commoner stat block in the "Monster Manual." Compare that to your 1st-level character, and you'll see just now extraordinary your adventurer is! #DnD https://t.co/CjoEJsYweL
