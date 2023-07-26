@JeremyECrawford what was the design choice in letting low level, paladins be able to cure lycantropy and other big scary diseases? — Devon Garbus (@PokerZomb) December 10, 2018

In D&D, lycanthropy is a curse, not a disease. #DnD https://t.co/s77rGgSJ2N — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2018

it’s still a good point though, all low level Paladins have miracle-working abilities. level 1 druids can feed 20 people per day at the cost of only their spell slots. is the idea that even a level 1 of any class are still fairly rare? — theo ☃️❄️ (@TheoYoureCool) December 10, 2018

In our D&D world building, we assume that few members of a population have any class levels. That assumption is behind how we built most of the NPCs in the "Monster Manual" and in our other books. #DnD https://t.co/sMuKnRBVLb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2018

This is what I always assumed. By virtue of having at least one class level, even a starter PC is something beyond the average citizen (i.e. an NPC with no specific class levels) in terms of skill, right? — Emily (@EmilyMachina) December 10, 2018