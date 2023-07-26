Does a magic weapon still bypass resistance to nonmagical attacks if it requires attunement and the wielder isn’t attuned?

@JeremyECrawford does a magic weapon still bypass resistance or immunity to nonmagical attacks if it requires attunement and the wielder isn't attuned?
— Armando Doval (@armando_doval) November 12, 2018
You can strike someone with a magic weapon even if you're not attuned to it, and the weapon still counts as magical. Your attunement doesn't determine its magicalness. #DnD https://t.co/CaUuaC2G3x
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 12, 2018
But by not attuning, it behaves as a magic version of the standard weapon? i.e. if part of its attunement was an increase to attack and damage, that wouldn’t be part of the attack?
— Rob 🎲 🍷 🏳️🌈 (@DiceRefgemlin) November 12, 2018
If you're not attuned to a magic item that requires attunement, you benefit from none of its properties. But it is still an object (a sword, a suit of armor, a book, etc.) and functions as such. And it is magical.
See the DMG for more on attunement. #DnD https://t.co/1DU9qRfNdn
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 12, 2018