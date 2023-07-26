Does a magic weapon still bypass resistance to nonmagical attacks if it requires attunement and the wielder isn’t attuned?

@JeremyECrawford does a magic weapon still bypass resistance or immunity to nonmagical attacks if it requires attunement and the wielder isn't attuned?

You can strike someone with a magic weapon even if you're not attuned to it, and the weapon still counts as magical. Your attunement doesn't determine its magicalness. #DnD

But by not attuning, it behaves as a magic version of the standard weapon? i.e. if part of its attunement was an increase to attack and damage, that wouldn’t be part of the attack?

If you're not attuned to a magic item that requires attunement, you benefit from none of its properties. But it is still an object (a sword, a suit of armor, a book, etc.) and functions as such. And it is magical.

See the DMG for more on attunement. #DnD https://t.co/1DU9qRfNdn

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 12, 2018