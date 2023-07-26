So I have to ask…are hags “hags” because of their gender @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD
Hags are fey creatures in D&D. Like most monsters from folklore, their apparent has little or no bearing on their typical behaviors and motivations.
In my home D&D game, I've had hags appear as male, female, and neither. #DnD https://t.co/bB8dLSDI0d
I kinda feel this hardcore with all the fey, though. Like… they just bend all borderlines and expectations. Faerie gender and is a perpetual state of dawn and twilight, where the water meets the land, balanced on a delightful knifepoint. Wonderful way to put it!
Is it true though that they prefer the term “Granny” as a respectful name?
My hags usually go by Auntie, Grandmother, or Granny. One might like Uncle, Grampy, Grandfather, or Papa. They want respect with a dash of affection, even if they're wicked. #DnD https://t.co/oNWtcVhzVG
