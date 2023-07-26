So I have to ask…are hags “hags” because of their gender @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD

Hags are fey creatures in D&D. Like most monsters from folklore, their apparent has little or no bearing on their typical behaviors and motivations.

In my home D&D game, I've had hags appear as male, female, and neither. #DnD https://t.co/bB8dLSDI0d

