@JeremyECrawford I guess the real question is, does proficiency with natural weapons count as a skill proficiency in the sentence "You also retain all of your skill and saving throw proficiencies, in addition to gaining those of the creature" of a druids wild shape
— MoonDruid_4Life (@Moondruid4) December 9, 2018
Curious whether something counts as a skill in D&D? Take a look at the list of skills on page 174 of the "Player's Handbook." If something isn't on that list, the rules don't consider that thing a skill. #DnD https://t.co/tGfTQ2SNHB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2018