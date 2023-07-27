This brings up an interesting debate I had a few months back. Is Vampirism a disease or curse?
In D&D, being a vampire is neither a curse nor a disease in the rules. It's simply your new, dark existence. I hope you like the taste of blood! #DnD https://t.co/edaa240oog
Then how does one remove Vampirism?
If you're a vampire, your vampirism isn't a condition you're suffering. You're a vampire. There's no easy way to get rid of it. That's why it's such a horror. And that's why a stake through the heart is a common remedy. #DnD https://t.co/nzEPlCHyPE
