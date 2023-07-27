This brings up an interesting debate I had a few months back. Is Vampirism a disease or curse? — Brent Earnest (@ForTheXPDM) December 11, 2018

In D&D, being a vampire is neither a curse nor a disease in the rules. It's simply your new, dark existence. I hope you like the taste of blood! #DnD https://t.co/edaa240oog — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2018

Then how does one remove Vampirism? — Brent Earnest (@ForTheXPDM) December 11, 2018