What sort of substitutes for musical instruments would you suggest to people who like the bard as a class on a mechanical level but don't want tobe specifically a musician? Say, a propaganda artist – what would you recommend to make that?@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford
— Oscar.hildebrand (@Xippih) March 12, 2019
Bards aren't required to use musical instruments.
If you want to be a word-focused bard, go for it! #DnD https://t.co/qmgKodZ9Jp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2019
But… isn’t the musical instrument their spell focus?
— Matt Wilcox (@MattWilcox) March 12, 2019
Every spellcaster—including bards—can use a component pouch for spellcasting.
Some classes also know how to use certain objects as a spellcasting focus. Bards, for example, can use musical instruments in this way, but they aren't required to. #DnD https://t.co/dGaeWqKwtd
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2019
Being able to use a musical instrument doesn’t mean you have to. You can use a component pouch instead.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2019