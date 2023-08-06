What sort of substitutes for musical instruments would you suggest to people who like the bard as a class on a mechanical level but don't want tobe specifically a musician? Say, a propaganda artist – what would you recommend to make that?@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford — Oscar.hildebrand (@Xippih) March 12, 2019

Bards aren't required to use musical instruments. If you want to be a word-focused bard, go for it! #DnD https://t.co/qmgKodZ9Jp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2019

But… isn’t the musical instrument their spell focus? — Matt Wilcox (@MattWilcox) March 12, 2019

Every spellcaster—including bards—can use a component pouch for spellcasting. Some classes also know how to use certain objects as a spellcasting focus. Bards, for example, can use musical instruments in this way, but they aren't required to. #DnD https://t.co/dGaeWqKwtd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2019