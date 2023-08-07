When you take the Attack action, is the trigger for the two-weapon fighting bonus action attack the entire Attack action?

One thought on “When you take the Attack action, is the trigger for the two-weapon fighting bonus action attack the entire Attack action?

  1. Logan Robert Tobia says:

    I think what Mr. Crawford is trying to convey and is somehow eluding players and dM’s alike, is that a bonus action with a “trigger” ( in this case the attack action) should be treated almost as a held action. The bonus action can’t occur unless the “trigger” resolves. He also stated that if you as a dm choose to bend or break rules for fun go for it but know that, that isn’t the intent of the RAW.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.