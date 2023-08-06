A quick question if you will. Is there such a thing as a single subclass being available for all classes? No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2019
A quick question if you will. Is there such a thing as a single subclass being available for all classes? No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2019
One thought on “Is there such a thing as a single subclass being available for all classes?”
It’s an interesting idea however I imagine it will never be successful in 5th edition. Maybe in the future. I imagine it would have to be something designed in the beginning to work with the game.