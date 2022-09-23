It’s been a while! I’m back in my old favourite of That we thanks to your recent work, and have some questions for your sageliness. 1.) As frequent targets of That’s ambition, what kind of diplomatic ties exist between Aglarond and Rashemen? And more importantly, what are their biggest divisions? 2.) Does Thay experience any success in placing spies in the ruling orders of other regimes, or is their intelligence gathering mainly practiced from a distance with divination magic? 3.) Has a Zulkir ever abandoned their position of power to join — Matthew Dawkins – RPG Developer (@DawkinsMP) March 20, 2022

he rulership (as an advisor, archmage, spy) of another nation, or is the nationalist sentiment too strong and reprisals too likely? And finally 4.) What was the relationship between Maligor and Druxus before the latter replaced the former? Their attitudes seem very different. Thank you as always for coming up with such fantastic lore, sometimes from the archives, sometimes on the fly. It's always inspiring! — Matthew Dawkins – RPG Developer (@DawkinsMP) March 20, 2022

1.) Secret ones. ;} Although this is a stereotype that can break down when applied to individuals (especially the younger generations), the Rashemi largely want to be left alone, to NOT be part of the wider world. Aglarond wants to trade with everyone and have ties… 2)

…with everyone but for very good reasons can’t trust Thayan connections, trade ties, or seemingly private initiatives, and always prepares for betrayal.

Thay has a horrible track record when it comes to embedded spies, and a lousy one when it comes to…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 21, 2022

…torturing information out of merchants and “just plain citizens” or hiring competent local spies. The trade enclaves were a way of putting “competent Red Wizards on the ground” in the heart of lands the Thayans wanted to know more about (constantly). These… 4)

…days, their intelligence gathering is of two sorts: long-range magical scrying (pretty good when they do it, but too few personnel/not enough time to be comprehensive) and using veteran far-traveled Thayan merchants (many of whom have their own agendas, as…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 21, 2022