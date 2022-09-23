Who is Ren in Thay?

@TheEdVerse I have that cool thayan supplement but havent found the full name for my own thayan defector character. He goes under "Ren" and I have no idea what could be full for ren

Well, he could bear the popular Thayan male given name “Parlrend” (see the lists on page 75) but his family always shortened it to “Ren” and he prefers that. 2)

Or he could be one of the handful of Thayans who have a first name more common in Cormyr or Sembia (like Darrend, Rendrard, or Rendarl) and have shortened it to sound more Thayan.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 16, 2022