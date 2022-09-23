Her dress did rip and did floorward slip

Creating a draft behind

A conjured wind then blew and freshened the view

Ere her furious spell struck us all blind — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 20, 2022

The slowest of us, and so, the one the dragon ate

Was that odious and tiresome ingrate of a prelate

Now, overhead, dragon belly is rumbling thunderous hard

Perhaps I should feed him bishops by the yard — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 21, 2022