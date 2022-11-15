What is your primary reason for not trying something different from D&D?

People who play D&D and no other RPG, what is your PRIMARY reason for not trying something else? — James Introcaso (@JamesIntrocaso) October 8, 2022

If it’s friends not being interested, I think that offering to run a one-shot is something they go for, especially if you express genuine interest. Most friends aren’t shitty enough to say, “No, I’ll never try anything else, even if you are doing the work and excited for it.”If it’s expense, the good news is a lot of creators make a reduced-price or free version of rules or starter set. — James Introcaso (@JamesIntrocaso) October 8, 2022

If it’s time, the good news is that a lot of RPGs take less time to learn than DnD. Many are a single page. Most don’t have three core rulebooks. It’s also easier to learn your second RPG because your 1st gives you basics. If you’re just not interested in other games, hey that’s cool too. This isn’t a personal attack on you! Just a fact-seeking mission and small advice thread. — James Introcaso (@JamesIntrocaso) October 8, 2022

D&D in some form has always let me tell the specific kinds of enduring fantasy campaign stories I love. And though other games might also do so (and though I play and enjoy other games), it’s tough to justify mastering a new system just to do what I’m already doing, differently. — Scott Fitzgerald Gray (@scottfgray) October 8, 2022