Matt Mercer DM Tips: How To Create Non-Player Characters for RPGs

Matthew Mercer. I’m a voice actor

and the Dungeon Master for

Geek and Sundry’s Critical Role,

and welcome to my video series with

tips and tricks on Dungeon Mastering

or Game Mastering your own RPG. Today, we’re

talking about NPC creation: one of my favorite topics.

MATT: Things you want to consider when

creating your NPCs: first and foremost,

are they a major or a minor NPC? I mean, if you have a lot of

free time on your hands, you can flesh out every person

in the world to an extreme degree, but at the same

time, that can get a little… ominous. So when

you’re thinking of a minor NPC, you want to think

of just the basic elements of their character:

think of their name, their sex, their race, their

class (if any). And they don’t have to always be

classes from the player’s choices – they can be

Merchant, they can be Butcher, they can be the guy

who cleans the bathrooms in the space lodge, you

know? You don’t have to be too particular, but

note those things. Note their general alignment or

morality, if they have any political or social

affiliations in the world that you’ve created or

you’re currently running. That helps as well. If

they belong to any guilds. Any major allies or

enemies they might have. But all you need is quick

notes just in case those come up in conversation.

As you get more intense about NPCs, and more major

ones, you start considering, “What are their

ideals? What are their desires? What are their fears?”

Those are really cool driving elements

that you can understand where that character

exists in your world, and when players have

conversations with them, where a lot of their

answers would come from. You also want to keep a

little note on what their disposition is towards the

players. Sometimes they’ll start indifferent,

or even hostile, but depending on their actions and

how the players interact with them, they can

become their friends. [baby voice] Their fwiends. And

you want to make sure you note that on the

side for future use if they ever come back. Or, if they

do something really terrible down the road,

that can completely flip to the other side.

[serious voice] Not fwiends.

Also note their appearance, their equipment, what their

special skills and mannerisms may be,

especially if they’re going to be a recurring NPC. And if

they ever decide to fight alongside the

party or help them out tremendously to some extents,

you want to know what they’re capable of

and maybe hint that to the players through some

social encounters, which is kind of fun.

If they’re planning to go into battle, whether it be as an

ally or an enemy, put up a combat sheet that

generally lists what abilities they have. You can

definitely make things up on the fly, but I prefer

and would recommend having something solid on the

side at all times, even if it never comes into

play, just in case it does. It’s really helpful, and

you’ll be glad you had that, as opposed to

sweating it last minute going, “Uh, I– he has,

um– laser sword.”

If you’re doing silly voices, like I do– I do a lot of

silly voices. A lot of them. It helps keep

the psychosis at bay– keep a note of what type of

vocal texture or tone or accent you used for that

NPC so if they come back later, you can quickly

reference the ballpark of where you had them. If

they had a high, shrill voice, if they had a thin,

reedy voice, if they had a low, gravelly voice, if

they had a very intense militaristic tone, if they had

a particular dialect or accent, just write

little notes in the side to that NPC so that you know

exactly where to jump in if the players go,

“Oh, we’re going to go visit Timmy this week!” and

you’re like, “Timmy? Timmy was nine months ago.

[voice cracks] I don’t remember what Timmy sounds

like.” But they’ll remember. They always remember.

There are also a lot of great resources and a lot of

source books like the RPG Dungeon Master’s or

Game Master’s Guide or any of the source books,

the main books. They have really great tools for

creating NPCs that involve personality traits,

story hook backstories for them, and cool places

to branch off and create someone from, so don’t be

afraid to do some research. Don’t feel like it’s

lesser of you to pull from the books; they’re there for

a reason and they’re wonderful resources.

One of the most important aspects of a good story,

though, is a good villain. And creating a good

villain can be many things but it’s something you

want to make sure to put enough energy and effort

into. For one, not all villains think they’re villains.

Their morality may be skewed, and they

have their own personal goals, but what they’re doing

is for their own beliefs and for their own

personal interests, and they may see others as the

villains of their own story. So try to flesh out

why they’re doing the things they’re doing. What

are the driving experiences in their life that

gave them this twisted righteousness? What acts

have they done in the past that mark them as evil

in this world or from the player’s perspective?

These are cool things to keep in mind going

forward. Also, good versus evil, black and white,

that can work every now and then, but it’s really

fun to play in areas of gray. As you will find

out, or have already, players tend to play in

areas of gray. No matter how good you make your

characters, weird, sometimes not-so-good things

happen in games and characters spontaneously end

up dead and you have to hide bodies. Happens.

Often. So, you know, villains also can play in areas

of gray. Sometimes a character who starts

good can turn evil. A character that starts evil

can turn good. Sometimes they just borderline that

middle area where even the players aren’t sure if

they’re good or evil for a lot of the game and

it’s one of those, “Are they useful in the moment?”

It’s fun to leave those questions up to

them and let them make those choices. And you

secretly know what the outcome is. Haha!

Now as far as grandiose villains, it’s good to

choose an archetype. And a really great reference

that I pull from is the classic DnD book called

Book of Vile Darkness. The 3.5 one in particular

has a wonderful breakdown on deliciously built

villains. They have archetypes like the scheming

liar, the tyrant, the sophisticate, the misguided fool,

or the monster. These are all different,

great personality types that you can build a great

villain off of. The sophisticate, in particular –

one that’s very involved in societal, grandiose

attention, and uses society to get their means,

and sees themselves as definitely an erudite and

above-it-all type persona, is really fun – versus

the monster, which is the straight-up murderer,

a person that relishes in the death and destruction

they cause. You can pick from any of these and

customize and alter from those bases, but I

find that those are five really cool bases to

build a villain off of.

And then once you’ve created a cool villain,

consider how much power do they wield? Are they

solo? Are they just this unbridled force of chaos

in the world, or do they have a network of

henchmen and people that work for them that

either agree with their cause or at least can be paid

enough to go along with it? Is there some sort of long

reveal that you can build the character

towards? – something about their history that’s either

dark or very surprising that you can,

later on, pepper in clues to as the players progress.

These are cool things to discuss as you’re

building this villain. And don’t be afraid to let

the villain have a grandiose death, no matter how

attached you are. If the players are really smart

and really intelligent about it, sometimes the

final encounter may not be as epic as you think,

and you don’t want to steal that from the players

just because they were really clever and really

intelligent in how they approached it. Just make

sure you give him his Hans Gruber final scream as

he falls off the building into all of oblivion.

