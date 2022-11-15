Matt Mercer DM Tips: How To Create Non-Player Characters for RPGs

<strong>THIS IS A AN AUTOMATIC CAPTION TEXT from YouTube, so it’s not “perfect”.<br /> My advice is to use it just to help people like me that are not english speaking, to understand the Video/Podcast</strong> MATT: Hey everyone! My name is<br /> Matthew Mercer. I’m a voice actor</p> <p>and the Dungeon Master for<br /> Geek and Sundry’s Critical Role,</p> <p>and welcome to my video series with<br /> tips and tricks on Dungeon Mastering</p> <p>or Game Mastering your own RPG. Today, we’re<br /> talking about NPC creation: one of my favorite topics.</p> <p>[trumpet fanfare]</p> <p>MATT: Things you want to consider when<br /> creating your NPCs: first and foremost,</p> <p>are they a major or a minor NPC? I mean, if you have a lot of<br /> free time on your hands, you can flesh out every person</p> <p>in the world to an extreme degree, but at the same<br /> time, that can get a little… ominous. So when</p> <p>you’re thinking of a minor NPC, you want to think<br /> of just the basic elements of their character:</p> <p>think of their name, their sex, their race, their<br /> class (if any). And they don’t have to always be</p> <p>classes from the player’s choices – they can be<br /> Merchant, they can be Butcher, they can be the guy</p> <p>who cleans the bathrooms in the space lodge, you<br /> know? You don’t have to be too particular, but</p> <p>note those things. Note their general alignment or<br /> morality, if they have any political or social</p> <p>affiliations in the world that you’ve created or<br /> you’re currently running. That helps as well. If</p> <p>they belong to any guilds. Any major allies or<br /> enemies they might have. But all you need is quick</p> <p>notes just in case those come up in conversation.</p> <p>As you get more intense about NPCs, and more major<br /> ones, you start considering, “What are their</p> <p>ideals? What are their desires? What are their fears?”<br /> Those are really cool driving elements</p> <p>that you can understand where that character<br /> exists in your world, and when players have</p> <p>conversations with them, where a lot of their<br /> answers would come from. You also want to keep a</p> <p>little note on what their disposition is towards the<br /> players. Sometimes they’ll start indifferent,</p> <p>or even hostile, but depending on their actions and<br /> how the players interact with them, they can</p> <p>become their friends. [baby voice] Their fwiends. And<br /> you want to make sure you note that on the</p> <p>side for future use if they ever come back. Or, if they<br /> do something really terrible down the road,</p> <p>that can completely flip to the other side.<br /> [serious voice] Not fwiends.</p> <p>Also note their appearance, their equipment, what their<br /> special skills and mannerisms may be,</p> <p>especially if they’re going to be a recurring NPC. And if<br /> they ever decide to fight alongside the</p> <p>party or help them out tremendously to some extents,<br /> you want to know what they’re capable of</p> <p>and maybe hint that to the players through some<br /> social encounters, which is kind of fun.</p> <p>If they’re planning to go into battle, whether it be as an<br /> ally or an enemy, put up a combat sheet that</p> <p>generally lists what abilities they have. You can<br /> definitely make things up on the fly, but I prefer</p> <p>and would recommend having something solid on the<br /> side at all times, even if it never comes into</p> <p>play, just in case it does. It’s really helpful, and<br /> you’ll be glad you had that, as opposed to</p> <p>sweating it last minute going, “Uh, I– he has,<br /> um– laser sword.”</p> <p>If you’re doing silly voices, like I do– I do a lot of<br /> silly voices. A lot of them. It helps keep</p> <p>the psychosis at bay– keep a note of what type of<br /> vocal texture or tone or accent you used for that</p> <p>NPC so if they come back later, you can quickly<br /> reference the ballpark of where you had them. If</p> <p>they had a high, shrill voice, if they had a thin,<br /> reedy voice, if they had a low, gravelly voice, if</p> <p>they had a very intense militaristic tone, if they had<br /> a particular dialect or accent, just write</p> <p>little notes in the side to that NPC so that you know<br /> exactly where to jump in if the players go,</p> <p>“Oh, we’re going to go visit Timmy this week!” and<br /> you’re like, “Timmy? Timmy was nine months ago.</p> <p>[voice cracks] I don’t remember what Timmy sounds<br /> like.” But they’ll remember. They always remember.</p> <p>There are also a lot of great resources and a lot of<br /> source books like the RPG Dungeon Master’s or</p> <p>Game Master’s Guide or any of the source books,<br /> the main books. They have really great tools for</p> <p>creating NPCs that involve personality traits,<br /> story hook backstories for them, and cool places</p> <p>to branch off and create someone from, so don’t be<br /> afraid to do some research. Don’t feel like it’s</p> <p>lesser of you to pull from the books; they’re there for<br /> a reason and they’re wonderful resources.</p> <p>One of the most important aspects of a good story,<br /> though, is a good villain. And creating a good</p> <p>villain can be many things but it’s something you<br /> want to make sure to put enough energy and effort</p> <p>into. For one, not all villains think they’re villains.<br /> Their morality may be skewed, and they</p> <p>have their own personal goals, but what they’re doing<br /> is for their own beliefs and for their own</p> <p>personal interests, and they may see others as the<br /> villains of their own story. So try to flesh out</p> <p>why they’re doing the things they’re doing. What<br /> are the driving experiences in their life that</p> <p>gave them this twisted righteousness? What acts<br /> have they done in the past that mark them as evil</p> <p>in this world or from the player’s perspective?<br /> These are cool things to keep in mind going</p> <p>forward. Also, good versus evil, black and white,<br /> that can work every now and then, but it’s really</p> <p>fun to play in areas of gray. As you will find<br /> out, or have already, players tend to play in</p> <p>areas of gray. No matter how good you make your<br /> characters, weird, sometimes not-so-good things</p> <p>happen in games and characters spontaneously end<br /> up dead and you have to hide bodies. Happens.</p> <p>Often. So, you know, villains also can play in areas<br /> of gray. Sometimes a character who starts</p> <p>good can turn evil. A character that starts evil<br /> can turn good. Sometimes they just borderline that</p> <p>middle area where even the players aren’t sure if<br /> they’re good or evil for a lot of the game and</p> <p>it’s one of those, “Are they useful in the moment?”<br /> It’s fun to leave those questions up to</p> <p>them and let them make those choices. And you<br /> secretly know what the outcome is. Haha!</p> <p>Now as far as grandiose villains, it’s good to<br /> choose an archetype. And a really great reference</p> <p>that I pull from is the classic DnD book called<br /> Book of Vile Darkness. The 3.5 one in particular</p> <p>has a wonderful breakdown on deliciously built<br /> villains. They have archetypes like the scheming</p> <p>liar, the tyrant, the sophisticate, the misguided fool,<br /> or the monster. These are all different,</p> <p>great personality types that you can build a great<br /> villain off of. The sophisticate, in particular –</p> <p>one that’s very involved in societal, grandiose<br /> attention, and uses society to get their means,</p> <p>and sees themselves as definitely an erudite and<br /> above-it-all type persona, is really fun – versus</p> <p>the monster, which is the straight-up murderer,<br /> a person that relishes in the death and destruction</p> <p>they cause. You can pick from any of these and<br /> customize and alter from those bases, but I</p> <p>find that those are five really cool bases to<br /> build a villain off of.</p> <p>And then once you’ve created a cool villain,<br /> consider how much power do they wield? Are they</p> <p>solo? Are they just this unbridled force of chaos<br /> in the world, or do they have a network of</p> <p>henchmen and people that work for them that<br /> either agree with their cause or at least can be paid</p> <p>enough to go along with it? Is there some sort of long<br /> reveal that you can build the character</p> <p>towards? – something about their history that’s either<br /> dark or very surprising that you can,</p> <p>later on, pepper in clues to as the players progress.<br /> These are cool things to discuss as you’re</p> <p>building this villain. And don’t be afraid to let<br /> the villain have a grandiose death, no matter how</p> <p>attached you are. If the players are really smart<br /> and really intelligent about it, sometimes the</p> <p>final encounter may not be as epic as you think,<br /> and you don’t want to steal that from the players</p> <p>just because they were really clever and really<br /> intelligent in how they approached it. Just make</p> <p>sure you give him his Hans Gruber final scream as<br /> he falls off the building into all of oblivion.</p> <p>Thank you guys so much for watching! We’ll have<br /> more of these videos available for you to watch on</p> <p>the geekandsundry.com website and we’ll see<br /> you next time.</p> <p>