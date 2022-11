With the episodes being pre-recorded how do you keep the other players from learning about what goes on during the moments where the table gets cleared like with #Dusk? I ask them all to avoid those elements until things are revealed naturally. While technically I cannot PREVENT them from doing so, everyone at the table enjoys the mystery and intrigue, so I trust them to keep things honest. 🙂

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) July 16, 2022