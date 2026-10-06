What is the intention between Booming/Green-Flame blades requiring a weapon with a value of at least 1sp, when no weapon has a value below 1sp?

One thought on “What is the intention between Booming/Green-Flame blades requiring a weapon with a value of at least 1sp, when no weapon has a value below 1sp?

  1. johnkzin says:

    Unfortunately, the wording also seems to preclude Unarmed Strikes… which seems unfortunate. A better wording might be:

    In the spell description, change the first sentence to:

    You make a melee attack, against a creature within 5 feet of you, using either a melee weapon worth 1sp or more, a magical melee weapon (including weapons created by spells such as Shadowblade, Flame Blade, and Pact Weapon), a natural weapon, or an unarmed strike.

    And then eliminate the material component. (maybe the define the somatic component to be the melee attack)

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