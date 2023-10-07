Do you have any qualms on the utility of summoned wolves?

@johnny_cache @mikemearlsDo you have any qualms on the utility of summoned wolves? ability to crowd/knock prone is high (ie vs dragons) To knock a creature prone, a wolf must hit it, and that creature must fail a saving throw. No qualms about that.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2014
@johnny_cache @mikemearls8 wolves surround and have advantage, they will hit and prone most things. D. Wolves, add’l wolves even worse Yep, that's a dangerous situation to be in.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2014